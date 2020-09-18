Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 9.18.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 18th, 2020

Positives:

1. Progress continues to be made on Covid vaccines and treatments. 2. Jobless claims fell 33k w/o/w. 3. Housing market index stands at 83 for September, above expectations. 4. Import prices rose 0.9% m/o/m, above expectations. 5. Export prices rose 0.5% m/o/m, above expectations. 6. Business inventories rose 0.1% m/o/m, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Shockingly, we still have no agreement from Congress on stimulus.

2. Home mortgage apps fell 1.0% w/o/w.

3. The current account deficit widened to $-170.5B in Q2.

4. Housing starts came in at an annual rate of 1.416M for August, below expectations.

5. Industrial production rose 0.4% m/o/m, below expectations.

6. Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m, below expectations.