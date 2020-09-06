Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 9.6.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• Key to Preventing Covid-19 Indoors: Ventilation Reopening schools and businesses should upgrade air systems, open windows and take other measures to ensure clean air, scientists say (Wall Street Journal)

• Wear Your Mask and Stop Talking: COVID-19 transmission would go down if we spoke less, or less loudly, in public spaces. Why aren’t more people saying so? (The Atlantic)

• The coronavirus is most deadly if you are older and male — new data reveal the risks (Nature)

• Tom Hanks on Surviving Coronavirus: ‘I Had Crippling Body Aches, Fatigue and Couldn’t Concentrate’ (The Guardian)

• The next pandemic could come from factory farms: Humans have engineered the perfect environment for deadly new germs. (Vox)

• A Warning for the United States From the Author of ‘The Great Influenza’ (New York Times)

• It’s time to talk about how toilets may be spreading covid-19 (Washington Post)

Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:

• The coronavirus disarms the foot soldiers of the immune system. Scientists theorize that boosting them could fight covid-19. (Washington Post)

• A Supercomputer Analyzed Covid-19 — and an Interesting New Theory Has Emerged (Elemental)

• COVID-19 Can Wreck Your Heart, Even if You Haven’t Had Any Symptoms (Scientific American)

• From ‘Freezer Farms’ to Jets, Logistics Operators Prepare for a Covid-19 Vaccine (Wall Street Journal)

• We Can Solve the Coronavirus-Test Mess Now—if We Want To (New Yorker)

• America Is Running Low on a Crucial Resource for COVID-19 Vaccines: The country is facing a monkey shortage (The Atlantic)

• Rapid Covid-19 antigen tests that cost $1 exist. Why can’t we get them? (Vox)

• Forty% of U.S. Covid-19 tests come back too late to be clinically meaningful (CNBC)

• Iceland Has Very Good News About Coronavirus Immunity (Bloomberg)

• Covid Vaccine Frontrunners Will Soon See Their Moment of Truth (Bloomberg)

• Convalescent plasma doesn’t improve covid-19 survival: Advisers See No Data Favoring Trump-Touted Plasma Therapy (Bloomberg)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• US economy mired in viral stagnation loop (Social Europe)

• Remote Work Is Killing the Hidden Trillion-Dollar Office Economy (Medium)

• Good Vaccine News Has Immediate Impact on the Stock Market (Chief Investment Officer)

• How the Pandemic Gold Rush Is Remaking the Housing Market (Vanity Fair)

• Debilitating Covid-19 Effects and Economic Costs May Linger for Years (Bloomberg)

• Temporary Layoffs Are Starting to Look Permanent. That’s Bad for the Recovery. (Barron’s)

We Suck at this:

• Paradise lost: How Hawaii went from Covid-19 star to cautionary tale (Politico)

• These 4 Midwestern states are seeing worrying Covid-19 spikes (Vox)

• First coronavirus death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reported in Minnesota (Washington Post)

• The Chaos President Has America in Chaos (The Bulwark)

• Infected by Doubt: A 26-year-old film editor’s descent into coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theories (Washington Post)

• U.S. says it won’t join WHO-linked effort to develop, distribute coronavirus vaccine (Washington Post)

We Suck at this, Government edition:

• It Has Come to This: Ignore the C.D.C. The agency’s new guidelines are wrong, so states have to step up on their own to suppress the coronavirus. (New York Times)

• No, 94% of COVID-19 Deaths Were Not Caused by Something Else (Slate)

• Fauci debunks theories of low CDC coronavirus death toll (CNBC)

• Covid-19 Vaccine Developers Prepare Joint Pledge on Safety, Standards (Wall Street Journal)

• New Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas pushes controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy, worrying public officials (Washington Post)

• HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo pushed COVID-19 conspiracy theories and praised white supremacists in unearthed podcast (Media Matters)

• Most Americans hopeful COVID-19 will be under control in six months, yet see federal government as making things worse (Ipsos)

Re-Opening:

• Their school refused to require masks, but bans spaghetti straps. These girls protested — and won. (The Lily)

• U of Illinois Returns to School with 20,000 Saliva Tests Per Day (The Scientist)

• Why Londoners Are Refusing to Return to the Office (Bloomberg)

• The 1918 Pandemic Was Deadlier, but College Football Continued. Here’s Why. (Wall Street Journal)

