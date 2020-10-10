10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Covid Economy Carves Deep Divide Between Haves and Have-Nots Comeback since start of pandemic is kind to those who can work from home, to firms serving them and to regions hospitable to them. Many others are left behind. (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the airline industry’s meltdown: Coronavirus has hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. While most fleets were grounded, the industry was forced to reimagine its future (The Guardian)

• The pandemic could end Texas’s oil boom—and start something better Profits from the Permian Basin are falling and renewable energy is surging. Here’s what that means for the Lonestar State’s future. (Popular Science)

• How Coronavirus Changed the Retail Landscape: From foot traffic to profit margins, the story of the retail reckoning in charts (WSJ)

• Facebook bans QAnon (again) Details of how well the company will enforce the new ban remain unclear (Recode) see also Facebook to Ban QAnon Groups and Pages Social-media company says policy change reflects greater understanding of QAnon messaging; individual users can still post about movement (WSJ)

• How podcasting became a new front in the streaming wars: The likes of Spotify see a chance to differentiate in a world where all music services offer access to roughly the same product (Financial Times)

• A Common Plant Virus Is an Unlikely Ally in the War on Cancer Researchers have seen promising results by injecting dog and mouse tumors with the cowpea mosaic virus. Now they’re aiming for a human trial. (Wired)

• What Happens When China Leads the World The policies and practices of the country’s dynasties offer insights into how modern Chinese leaders may wield their strength. (The Atlantic)

• What people get wrong about herd immunity, explained by epidemiologists: There are two ways to reach herd immunity for Covid-19: the slow way, and the catastrophic way. (Vox)

• The Army Rolls Out a New Weapon: Strategic Napping Because fatigue can corrode mission performance, a new physical training manual tells soldiers to grab 40 winks when they can, part of a new holistic approach to health in the ranks. (New York Times)