10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• These 10 charts show how the economy performed under Trump versus prior presidents. President Donald Trump inherited a strong economy, and it continued to grow at a healthy rate during his first three years in office. Then the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything. (CNN)

• Most investors now expect the U.S. stock market to crash like it did in October 1987 — why that’s good news Individual investors have never been more worried about a U.S. stock market crash. That’s great news. This counterintuitive reaction is because investor sentiment is a contrarian indicator. So it would be more worrying if investors thought there was a low probability of a crash. (Marketwatch)

• The Managers Who Found Unlikely Covid-19 Winners Boat makers. Home improvement retailers. Industrial real estate. These stocks have — improbably — crushed it this year. (Institutional Investor)

• How 4 small businesses have shifted to online sales It’s nowhere near as easy as just hitting a button, especially during a pandemic. (Vox)

• I Have A Few Questions: Which of my current views would I disagree with if I were born in a different country or generation? (Collaborative Fund)

• A room, a bar and a classroom: how the coronavirus is spread through the air The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure (El Pais)

• Elon Musk vs. the Mayfly: Dead Bugs Are Getting in the Way of Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Cars (Medium)

• How to Talk to Friends and Family Who Share Conspiracy Theories Fringe movements will persist long after Election Day. Here’s how to help. (New York Times)

• A Crusade for Something Noble: Americans are coming together to save our Republic, right now. And it means something. (The Bulwark)

• Water ice on the Moon may be easier to reach than we thought: New observations of the Moon reveal that lunar water may be more accessible than originally thought. The new data is particularly exciting for NASA, which hopes to leverage the Moon’s resources — notably water ice embedded in the soil — to help future astronauts live and work on the lunar surface. (The Verge) see also When the Earth Had Two Moons: A new model—“The Big Splat”—explains the strange asymmetry of the moon. (Nautilus)