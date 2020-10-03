MiB: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports

This week, we speak with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, now part of publicly traded Penn National Gaming. He founded Barstool Sports in 2003/04 as a 4 page fanzine, handing them out at the Garden and Fenway Park. He has since built it into a sports media powerhouse. The company was recently valued at $450 million.

He recalls how when Bar Stool was launched, he was a one man band doing everything: He wrote the copy, sold the ads, distributed the paper, heading to the financial district subways to give it away. Later, he bought a cheap AstroVan on Craigslist, delivering the paper himself in the city and suburbs.

He is known for not only sports but for pop culture content, including his attempt to review every pizza place in NYC (“One Bite With Davey Pageviews).” After relocating to NYC, he built a team for print, web, podcast and video. he became a known on the streets of NYC, inviting celebrities and strangers on the street to join his reviews, with occasional odd results. Once live sporting events and gambling got cancelled, he became “Davey Day Trader,” inspiring an “Army of 1.8 million Twitter Day Traders” tracking his every move.

Earlier this year, publicly traded Penn National Gaming took a 36% stake in Barstool Sports for $163 million in cash and stock.

