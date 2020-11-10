10 Black Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Beat Black Friday Traps with Six Expert Behavioural Money Tips Shoppers will spend billions during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Retailers use a host of tricks to encourage you to buy what might not be the best deal. These behavioral nudges risk costing you money that you might not be able to afford to spend. (Mouthy Money)

• Lessons from Japan: High-income countries have common problems There was just one lost decade of low growth and low inflation — when policy turned round so did the economy (Financial Times)

• Delete Arrogance From Your Retirement Portfolio Is your retirement portfolio a faux-fortress? Many suffer from home-country bias, ignoring the rest of the world and concentrating funds where they reside. The United States has only about 5% of the world’s population, yet many keep all of their money domestically. That strategy, which worked over the last decade, may not over the next. (A Teachable Moment)

• For Homeowners During Covid, It’s What’s On The Outside That Counts Large, landscaped outdoor spaces have become a top priority during coronavirus (Wall Street Journal)

• Happiness Won’t Save You Philip Brickman was an expert in the psychology of happiness, but he couldn’t make his own pain go away. (New York Times)

• Here’s How to Give Thanks—Not Once a Year—but Every Day Find ways to express gratitude not for the things that are easy to be grateful for, but for what is hard. Gratitude for that troublesome client, delayed flight, damage from the storm. Be glad it wasn’t a more important flight, because the damage could have been worse, could have exposed a more serious problem that now we’re solving. (Ryan Holiday)

• The Inside Story of Michigan’s Fake Voter Fraud Scandal In the end, it wasn’t a senator or a judge or a general who stood up to the leader of the free world. There was no dramatic, made-for-Hollywood collision of cosmic egos. Rather, the death knell of Trump’s presidency was sounded by a baby-faced lawyer, looking over his glasses on a grainy Zoom feed on a gloomy Monday afternoon, reading from a statement that reflected a courage and moral clarity that has gone AWOL from his party, pleading with the tens of thousands of people watching online to understand that some lines can never be uncrossed. (Politico)

• The Logic of Pandemic Restrictions Is Falling Apart This is why you can eat in a restaurant but can’t have Thanksgiving. ​​ (The Atlantic)

• This Is Joe Biden When No One Is Watching Just then, my phone rang: a weird number. I answered. It was the sitting vice president of the United States. “Ryan, it’s Joe Biden. Dammit I’m so sorry. What happened?” (Esquire)

• Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Endures This week brings the broadcast debut of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” on the CW. The creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and other “Gilmore” veterans look back on the show’s lasting appeal. (New York Times)