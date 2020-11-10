10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Their coronavirus vaccine candidate has made them billionaires. This modest German Turkish couple doesn’t own a car. The husband-and-wife team behind one of the world’s top coronavirus vaccine candidates are the sort of people who don’t own a car and who took the morning off for their wedding day in 2002 before returning to the lab. Half a day was “sufficient,” Tureci explained. (Washington Post)

• A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery Small companies typically outperform over the long-term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a vaccine on the horizon, these stocks are worth a look.Intel Can Shine Again (Barron’s)

• Fewer Bankruptcies. More Startups. One Strange Recession. Timely aid from Washington and an unusual cause mean this downturn is different. (Bloomberg)

• A Minority Stakeholder Wants to Take Control of ARK. Cathie Wood Is Pushing Back. Resolute Investment Managers said it will exercise its option to take a controlling stake in the ETF company known for betting on Tesla. (Institutional Investor)

• Looking Under the Hood at Robinhood How some of the app’s most popular stocks stack up on 11 different measures of equity-related risk. (Morningstar)

• These are the world’s most innovative economies The Global Innovation Index looks at a variety of factors, including R&D, ICT, and knowledge and technology outputs. It ranks Switzerland as the world’s most innovative economy. (World Economic Forum)

• Which Governor Could You Live With in the Covid-19 Era? Maine and South Dakota have chosen very different paths to fight the coronavirus — with, so far, very different outcomes. (Bloomberg)

• Why We Sigh: Sighing is like a reset button for the lungs and emotions. But there’s such a thing as too much sighing. (Vice)

• How I Got Caught Up in a Global Romance Scam: Some guy was using my image to con women online, so I messaged him. It didn’t go as expected. (New York Times)

• Airport Safety Tips in the Age of Covid As the holiday season approaches, health experts offer advice on how to best protect yourself from the coronavirus if you plan to travel by plane (Wall Street Journal)