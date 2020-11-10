10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Zillow Surfing Is the Escape We All Need Right Now: Scrolling through real estate listings in far-flung destinations is a way to visualize an alternate life, whether you’re trying to move or not. (New York Times)

• Tesla’s Addition to S&P 500 Shows Why Indexes Are So Weird Vast amounts of money are being shifted around based on strange and conflicting rules (Wall Street Journal)

• It took a pandemic to change the movie business Why you can see Wonder Woman 1984 at home on Christmas Day. (Recode)

• ‘Creditor-on-Creditor Violence’ Lands Big Managers in Court Some leveraged loan providers say their fellow creditors are rewriting the rules to their own advantage. (Institutional Investor)

• Bucket List Travel is Being Booked in Record Numbers for 2021 and Beyond: The world’s most in-demand luxury tour operators haven’t been spared from the complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, yet many are reporting a surge in bookings for bucket list-style trips into late 2021 and 2022. (Penta) see also Slump in Air Travel Hindered Weather Forecasting A decline in air traffic during the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced the amount of data routinely collected by commercial airliners. (New York Times)

• The Big Lessons From History: History is full of specific lessons that aren’t relevant to most people, and not fully applicable to future events because things rarely repeat exactly as they did in the past. An imperfect rule of thumb is that the more granular the lesson, the less useful it is to the future. (Collaborative Fund)

• How brunch became political “Going back to brunch” is a meme used to mock political complacency and centrist indifference. (Vox)

• Larry Brilliant Says We’ll Beat Covid—After We Go Through Hell The epidemiologist calls it “the best of times and the worst of times,” as good news on vaccines and testing coincides with a terrifying rise in cases. (Wired)

• Trump challenges cement Biden triumph: President Trump’s frantic post-election challenges are having the opposite effect of what he intended: He’s documenting his demise through a series of court fights and recounts showing Joe Biden’s victory to be all the more obvious and unassailable. (Axios)

• Our ‘Lost’ Weekend With Van Halen: A couple college dudes won an MTV contest to tour with Van Halen. Then all hell broke loose. (Vulture)