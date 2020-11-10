10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Bidenomics: What Middle-Class Joe Means for Business and the Economy President-elect Biden will probably bring a less confrontational tone on trade, a return to the Paris climate accord, and help for Americans who aren’t rich. (Businessweek)

• How Ticketmaster Plans to Check Your Vaccine Status for Concerts: Plan on going to a concert next year? Better be ready to prove you have already been vaccinated. (Billboard)

• Moneyball for Golf: Bryson DeChambeau Is Wrecking Golf With Big Drives—and Bigger Data The rising golf star is using data to rethink the game’s smallest norms—and he’s leaving everyone else in the rough (Wall Street Journal)

• Wall Street East: It’s no Manhattan, but it’s not too shabby Wall Street migrants are turning Long Island’s “beachburbia” into a makeshift financial hub. 7 months into the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak, transactions once reserved for Wall Street’s mahogany desks are taking place on the kitchen tables of Long Island. (Newsday)

• Social media is making a bad political situation worse America’s polarization problem is bigger than we thought it would be. (Recode)

• Apple’s Shifting Differentiation: Sixteen years on from the PowerPC-to-Intel transition, and Apple’s software differentiation is the smallest it has been since the dawn of OS X. (Stratechery)

• Jones Day To Prepare For A Bad PR Campaign The Likes Of Which They’ve Never Seen Before: Their clients can also expect an onslaught. (Above The Law) see also Growing Discomfort at Law Firms Representing Trump in Election Lawsuits: Some lawyers at Jones Day and Porter Wright, which have filed suits about the 2020 vote, said they were worried about undermining the electoral system. (New York Times)

• QAnon is the distributed ledger of conspiracy: The prophecy can fail, but its believers aren’t going anywhere (Unherd)

• This Scary Statistic Predicts Growing US Political Violence Two researchers claim that a single number they call the “political stress indicator” can warn when societies are at risk of erupting into violence. It’s spiking in the US, just like it did before the Civil War. (Buzzfeed)

• AC/DC’s Wild Ride on the ‘Highway to Hell’ Reunited, with a new album, the band talks about its hard-rock classic and how they wrote Highway to Hell, touring, and that schoolboy uniform (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Penny Pennington, Managing Partner (CEO) of Edward Jones. The 98-year old Fortune 500 financial services firm has over 7m clients, with $1.3 trillion in assets and 17,000 financial advisors. Pennington is first non-family member to manage the firm; she is ranked #33 in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list.

