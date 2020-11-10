10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• A covid-fighting tool is buried in your phone. Turn it on. Millions of Americans now have access to free, anonymous coronavirus exposure notifications. Too bad so few people use them. (Washington Post)

• In the Covid Economy, Laid-Off Employees Become New Entrepreneurs After pandemic cutbacks, some survive by turning their skills into businesses of their own (Wall Street Journal)

• Tesla’s No. 1 Fan Works for Its Biggest Rival Under Herbert Diess’s direction, Volkswagen has begun benchmarking itself against Elon Musk’s carmaker. But the comparisons create their own risks. (Bloomberg)

• This Record Deal Simulator Could Upend the Way Artists Do Business The creators of the online tool explain how they’re shining a light on the infamously shady music industry. (Pitchfork)

• Infrastructure Boosts Canadian Plans, Why Not US Ones? These vital physical assets are a steady-returning opportunity that American pension programs under-utilize, fans say. (CIO)

• Kim Ng Has Been Ready for Years The pioneering baseball executive proved herself — over and over — for three decades. Several of her peers say they can’t think of a more qualified first-time general manager. (New York Times)

• Inside the behind-the-scenes fight to convince Joe Biden about Silicon Valley Who will have a seat at the table? (Vox)

• Meet Kathrin Jansen, the woman leading Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effort The rock star scientist has a track record of producing difficult vaccines against the odds. (Fast Company)

• 10 French Movies That Can Transport You to Paris: With trans-Atlantic travel all but suspended, the closest you can get to Paris may be onscreen. These movies will take you there. (New York Times)

• George Clooney When We Need Him Most The actor / director is the one thing we can all agree on— at a time when we can’t agree on anything. (GQ)