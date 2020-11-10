10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Will this election permanently change how we vote? Let’s hope so. It’s not just who voted. It’s how, where and when they voted. (Washington Post)

• Who Owns the Stock Market? Have you ever wondered who actually owns the stock market? Now we know, thanks to a new research from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Why Wild and Crazy Bitcoin May Become a Pension Portfolio Fixture Retirement funds and other institutions are gradually warming to cryptocurrencies. (CIO)

• How Stock Traders Are Racing to Protect Gains Against Market Threats We spoke with individual investors about the best strategies to cope with uncertainty around Covid, the health of the economy, and U.S. elections. (Bloomberg)

• When the Siren Song of Market Timing is the Loudest The market gods are begging you to make wholesale changes to your portfolio this year. Jumping in and out of the stock market based on your feelings about an election or your forecast of the stock market is a mistake. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• A Guide to Non-Paywalled Finance and News Sources to Share case for why current paywall subscription models are the wrong approach to monetizing news and insight. At the end, I am also going to suggest a bunch of publications that have not deployed paywalls – yet. And these are sites that you should be actively using as sources for your news sharing. (Jay Palter)

• Florida is the most conservative state yet to approve a $15 minimum wage Florida is the eighth state to adopt an eventual $15-an-hour pay floor, joining California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York—plus Washington DC (Quartz)

• Low science literacy contributes to denial of science. The relationship between antiscience viewpoints and low science literacy underscores new findings regarding the brain mechanisms that form and maintain false beliefs. (Jama)

• The Many Unintended Consequences of the Electoral College For 230 years, lawmakers have been trying to improve our flawed system for picking presidents. Will they ever succeed? (Bloomberg)

• Winners of the 2020 Epson International Pano Awards The contest is meant to showcase the best work of panoramic photographers around the world (The Atlantic)