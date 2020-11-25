This is a first: Martin Bamford of Informed Choice (Twitter, YouTube) made a video of our recent post, The Halfway Point:

“Over the weekend, I read an inspiring blog from Barry Ritholtz, where he makes the shocking observation that we are at the coronavirus pandemic halfway point. On that basis, and with another 8 months of this enforced lifestyle ahead, what will you set out to achieve in the second half?”

Martin’s video is a lovely take on that discussion:

Coronavirus pandemic halfway point – what will you achieve in the second half?



Previously:

The Halfway Point (November 20, 2020)

See also:

Your Life in Weeks (Wait, but Why? May 7, 2014)

The Tail End (Wait, but Why? December 11, 2015)