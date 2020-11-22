10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Conspiracy theories, explained Americans are embracing dangerous conspiratorial beliefs, from QAnon to coronavirus denial. (Vox)

• Kansas welcomed my immigrant parents. Then I built Dropbox, an $8 billion company aaa (Kansas City Star)

• As Soon as POTUS Leaves Office, He Faces Greater Risk of Prosecution The president is more vulnerable than ever to an investigation into his business practices and taxes. (New York Times)

• A Real-Estate Empire Tied to Purdue Pharma A look at the most notable U.S. homes owned by members of the Sackler family (Wall Street Journal)

• Parler Makes Play for Conservatives Mad at Facebook, Twitter The platform also has some deep-pocketed investors. Rebekah Mercer, daughter of hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer, is among the company’s financial backers, according to people familiar with the matter. The Mercers have previously financed a number of conservative causes. (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the longest lockdown in the world Poverty and inadequate healthcare in South America makes shutting down society unworkable. (UnHerd)

• The Final Hurdle in the Covid-19 Vaccine Race Is Bureaucracy Patriotism and haste combine with an alphabet stew of regulators around the world to raise the prospects of coronavirus chaos. (Businessweek)

• An explosive exposé of MI5’s unaccountable spying on communists and industrial militants KEVAN NELSON reviews MI5, The Cold War and the Rule of Law by KD Ewing, Joan Mahoney and Andrew Moretta (Morning Star)

• Was It Worth It, Jared and Ivanka? The glossiest grifters become Vuitton vagabonds. (New York Times)

• Humanity at night A violinist plays in a concentration camp. A refugee carries a book of poetry. Art sustains us when survival is uncertain (Aeon)

Dennis Lynch, Head of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, running $130 billion. Several of the funds Lynch runs have doubled YTD in 2020.

GOP election litigation is seeking to disenfranchise 10-15% of Americans



Source: Washington Post

