How Pfizer and Bio-N-Tech Bet on mRNA

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, were the only major vaccine developers to refuse federal money for research and development, yet they were the first to get emergency use authorization from the FDA. Friday the biotech company, Moderna, was granted authorization too. Under Operation Warp Speed, the federal government set a target of 20 million inoculations by the end of the year. But that goal might be ambitious; the vaccine’s rollout has been rocky. Still, for the first time since the pandemic hit there appears to be an end in sight, thanks to a revolutionary advance in biotechnology.

How a risky bet on experimental biotechnology led to a COVID-19 vaccine



Source: 60 Minutes