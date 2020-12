I tell Tom Keene on “Bloomberg Surveillance:

“The unprecedented comes along all the time…32 new highs in the market? Unprecedented. The pandemic? Unprecedented. As Ray Dalio loves to point out, unprecedented usually means you haven’t seen it in your lifetime, but it very likely happened before.”

Be sure to stick around for the last 30 seconds as we cover Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

Unprecedented Is 2020 Word of the Year: Ritholtz



