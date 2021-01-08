Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 1.08.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 8th, 2021

Positives:

1. Markets rally on hopes of more stimulus – and less chaos – as Democrats sweep Georgia Senate races.

2. Jobless claims fell 3k w/o/w from 790k to 787k.

3. Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 6.7%, below expectations.

4. Home mortgage apps fell 0.8% w/o/w.

5. Factory orders rose 1.0% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. PMI Manufacturing came in at 57.1 for December, above expectations.

7. ISM Services index came in at 57.2 for December, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Armed Insurrection in the nation’s capitol damages USA’s global reputation even further.

2. Worst Covid-19 single day ever as deaths exceed 4,000 with 200,000 new infections.

3. Non-farm payrolls fell 140k m/o/m, below expectations.

4. ADP private payrolls fell by 123k m/o/m, below expectations.

5. Corporate layoffs came in at 77,030 for December.

6. Construction spending rose 0.9% m/o/m.

7. PMI Composite came in at 55.3 in December, below expectations.

Thanks, Matt!

S&P500 is up 54% from the pandemic lows of March 2020



Source: YCharts