Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.12.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 12th, 2021

Positives:

1. 159 million vaccinations worldwide, including 48 million in US have been given, with the US averaging 1.62 million doses per day.

2. Job openings rose to 6.646M in December, the most since July.

3. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

4. Ahead of the Lunar New Year, financing in China came in at 5.17 Trillion

5. Wholesale inventories rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.1%.