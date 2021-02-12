Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.12.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 12th, 2021
Positives:
1. 159 million vaccinations worldwide, including 48 million in US have been given, with the US averaging 1.62 million doses per day.
2. Job openings rose to 6.646M in December, the most since July.
3. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations.
4. Ahead of the Lunar New Year, financing in China came in at 5.17 Trillion
5. Wholesale inventories rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.1%.
Negatives
1. Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial produced damning evidence of the ex-President’s by his own words, and by explicit videos of his supporters.
2. Initial claims totaled 793k, 33k above expectations
3. Home refinance apps fell 4.0% w/o/w, below prior increase.
4. Home mortgage apps fell 5.0% w/o/w, below prior increase .
5. Consumer sentiment stands at 76.2 this month, below expectations.
Thanks, Matt.
S&P 500 is 0.05% of its all time high
Source: Ycharts