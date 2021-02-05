Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 02.05.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 5th, 2021
Positives:
1. Markets rally on Covid /Stimulus plans
2. Unemployment rate came in at 6.3% for January, down from previous 6.7%.
3. Jobless claims fell 33k w/o/w from 812k to 779k.
4. Home mortgage apps rose 0.1% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 4.0%.
5. PMI Composite came in at 58.7 for January, above the prio 55.3.
6. ISM Services index came in at 58.7 for January, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. GOP refuses to discipline Q-Anon Congresswoman and advocate of Congressional executions.
2. Non-farm payrolls rose 49k m/o/m, below expectations.
3. Non-farm productivity fell 4.8% annually, below expectations.
4. Private payrolls rose 6k m/o/m, below expectations.
5. Factory orders rose 1.1% m/o/m, below prior increase.
6. Construction spending rose 1.0% m/o/m, below prior increase.
S&P500 Rallies all week on Covid Rescue / Stimulus Plan