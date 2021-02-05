Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 02.05.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 5th, 2021

Positives:

1. Markets rally on Covid /Stimulus plans

2. Unemployment rate came in at 6.3% for January, down from previous 6.7%.

3. Jobless claims fell 33k w/o/w from 812k to 779k.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 0.1% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 4.0%.

5. PMI Composite came in at 58.7 for January, above the prio 55.3.

6. ISM Services index came in at 58.7 for January, above expectations.