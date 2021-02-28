10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• A Festival of Lies The Republican leaders responsible for leading their party in the 2022 election cycle are coming to CPAC. Their participation is consistent with their refusal to disavow Trump’s false claims — or take responsibility for their own role in creating the conditions that resulted in the January 6 riot. (Popular Information)

• Deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost The Republican Party has, for the foreseeable future, lost all credibility on the issue of federal spending and deficits. It’s a rare case of ideological hypocrisy, of practice never conforming to theory, coming home to roost. (The Week) see also Born-Again Fiscal Hawks Turn Into Doves Deficit spending should be counter-cyclical, not pro-cyclical, Funny how some folks stop caring about federal deficits after an election (TBP)

• TK Finance Dictionary: “SPAC” America still leads the world in one thing: inflating speculative bubbles using gibberish finance acronyms. Meet the latest ‘Get-Super-Rich-Quick’ scheme, the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (TK News)

• Police Misconduct Costs Cities Millions Every Year. But That’s Where The Accountability Ends. As the country has witnessed episode after episode of police abuse, holding police officers accountable for misconduct has become an urgent issue. But despite increased attention, it’s still rare for police officers to face criminal prosecution. That leaves civil lawsuits as victims’ primary route for seeking legal redress and financial compensation when a police encounter goes wrong. The resulting settlements can be expensive for the city, which are on the hook for the payouts. (FiveThirtyEight)

• A road like no other, in peril like never before Highway One at Big Sur has been severed again, this time the result of the new threat posed by fire (Washington Post)

• Are Endowments Damaging Colleges and Universities? Endowments are supposed to help institutions weather periods of financial difficulty. Instead, they’ve become a source of it. (American Prospect)

• Why Texas Republicans Fear the Green New Deal Small government is no match for a crisis born of the state’s twin addictions to market fixes and fossil fuels. (New York Times)

• Visualizing Cyber Harassment Content warning: this blog contains racist and anti-semitic language and terminology associated with sexual assault. (Medium)

• The Republican Party Is Now in Its End Stages The GOP has become, in form if not in content, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union of the late 1970s. (The Atlantic)

• The One Shot NBA Players Might Not Take: The Covid Vaccine A significant number of NBA, NFL and MLB players have expressed vaccine concerns. Now the leagues are trying to persuade them. (Wall Street Journal)