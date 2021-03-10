10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Biden’s first big win (and what comes next) This bill is all about cash, cash, cash. Other than the spending on public health, pretty much every major item is some form of “mailing a check to somebody”. The only major provision that would actually change the way the economy functions — the federal $15 minimum wage — ended up being dropped from the bill. (Noahpinion)

• Covid-19 Fueled Stock Market Selloff Last Year. Here Are Some Lessons Learned. Money managers reflect on what the ups and downs of 2020-2021 have taught them (Wall Street Journal)

• Tell Your Boss the Four-Day Week Is Coming Soon A century after the invention of the weekend, more companies are adding another day. (Businessweek)

• Why did Jack Dorsey buy Jay-Z’s failed music service? A speculative explainer of the Square/Tidal deal that includes cryptokitties and Grimes. (Vox)

• I Wrote a Book on Chinese History. It Was Stolen By Pirates on Alibaba Your sellers are stealing my words! the author told Alibaba. Copyright theft remains a part of China’s larger culture of impunity to regulation. (Bloomberg)

• How Visual Language Helps Us to Navigate the Pandemic Staying informed is key to feeling safe in the midst of a global pandemic, but how successful are the visual tools used to simplify complex—often contradictory—information? (Elephant)

• Medal of dishonour: why do so many people cheat in online video games? Online cheating has become an infestation – but the idea of bending the rules has been part of gaming culture from the start (The Guardian)

• In the Atlantic Ocean, Subtle Shifts Hint at Dramatic Dangers The warming atmosphere is causing an arm of the powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, some scientists fear. (New York Times)

• At Last, Democrats Get Chance to Engineer Obamacare 2.0 The Biden administration is trying to make the health care law more generous and closer to its original design, but may disappoint progressive allies hoping for more. (New York Times)

• ‘Coming 2 America’ Comes to Your TV Coming 2 America doesn’t have anything delightfully unexpected, but it does have all the stuff you loved from the 1st movie, including Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall playing multiple characters—reverends, barbers, lounge singers; if you remember them, they’re here—and James Earl Jones. (Bulwark) see also Can Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Live Up to the Hype? More than three decades after the ‘80s classic, the sequel is here with more stars and a PG-13 rating that has some fans worried it will be too clean to be funny. Director Craig Brewer answers some questions. (Wall Street Journal)