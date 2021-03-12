Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.12.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 12th, 2021

Positives:

1. US has administered ~100 million vaccination doses.

2. Jobless claims fell 42k w/o/w from 754k to 712k, below expectations.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 7.0% w/o/w.

5. Wholesale inventories rose 1.3% in January.

5. Investor movement index came in at 7.55 for February.

6. CPI rose 0.4% m/o/m.

Negatives:

1. Bond yields continue to rise on fears of inflation and excess stimulus.

2. US covid death toll rises to over 535,000 people.

3. Home refinance apps fell 5.0% w/o/w.

4. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 95.8 for February, below expectations.

5. PPI-FD rose 0.5% m/o/m.

Thanks, Matt.

In a Reversal from 2020, YTD 2021 Its Small Cap Leading the Charge



Source: YCharts