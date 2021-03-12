Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.12.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 12th, 2021
Positives:
1. US has administered ~100 million vaccination doses.
2. Jobless claims fell 42k w/o/w from 754k to 712k, below expectations.
3. Home mortgage apps rose 7.0% w/o/w.
5. Wholesale inventories rose 1.3% in January.
5. Investor movement index came in at 7.55 for February.
6. CPI rose 0.4% m/o/m.
Negatives:
1. Bond yields continue to rise on fears of inflation and excess stimulus.
2. US covid death toll rises to over 535,000 people.
3. Home refinance apps fell 5.0% w/o/w.
4. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 95.8 for February, below expectations.
5. PPI-FD rose 0.5% m/o/m.
Thanks, Matt.
In a Reversal from 2020, YTD 2021 Its Small Cap Leading the Charge
Source: YCharts