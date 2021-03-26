Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.26.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 26th, 2021

Positives:

1. More than half a billion vaccinations (505 million) have been administered across 140 countries, ~12.7 million/day. That includes 137 million doses in the US, or >2.6m/day.

2. Home mortgage apps rose 3.0% w/o/w, above previous 2.0% increase.

3. Jobless claims fell 97k w/o/w from 781k to 684k.

4. Consumer sentiment came in at 84.9 for March, above expectations.

5. PMI composite is at 59.1 for March, above expectations.