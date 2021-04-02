Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.2.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 2nd, 2021
Positives:
1. More than 608 million doses have been administered across 150 countries, including more than 154 million doses in the United States.
2. Non-farm payrolls rose 916k m/o/m, above expectations.
3. Unemployment rate came in at 6.0% for March, below previous 6.2%.
4. ISM Mfg index came in at 64.7 for March, above expectations.
5. Consumer confidence came in at 109.7 for March, above expectations
Negatives:
2. Jobless claims rose 61k w/o/w from 658k to 719k.
3. Home mortgage apps fell 2.2% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 3.0%.
4. Pending home sales index fell for 2nd straight month, -10.6% in February.
5. Construction spending fell 0.8% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 1.2%
Thanks, Matt.