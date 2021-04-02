Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.2.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 2nd, 2021

Positives:

1. More than 608 million doses have been administered across 150 countries, including more than 154 million doses in the United States.

2. Non-farm payrolls rose 916k m/o/m, above expectations.

3. Unemployment rate came in at 6.0% for March, below previous 6.2%.

4. ISM Mfg index came in at 64.7 for March, above expectations.

5. Consumer confidence came in at 109.7 for March, above expectations