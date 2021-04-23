Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 4.23.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 23rd, 2021

Positives:

1. Over 200 million vaccinations in the USA; approaching 1 billion jabs worldwide.

2. Jobless claims fell 39k w/o/w from 586k to 547k.

3. Index of leading economic indicators ros 1.3% m/o/m, above expectations.

4. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 1.021M, above expectations.

5. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 1.0%.

6. Chicago Fed National Activity index came in at 1.71 in March, below expectations.

Negatives:

1. Capital Gains Tax at a proposed at 43% ?

2. Existing home sales came in at an annual rate of 6.010M in March, below expectations.

3. Vaccine hesitancy growing issue in USA as vax jabs fall from >4m/day to <2m/day

4. India is a Covid disaster: 300k+ new infections per day, hospitals running out of O2 for patients.

Thanks, Matt.

Rotation from WFH to Economic Recovery Dates Back to February



Source: YCharts