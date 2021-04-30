Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 4.30.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 30th, 2021
Positives:
1. Over 1.1 billion vaxx doses given in 174 countries, about 20 million/day.
2. GDP rose 6.4% in Q1, above previous 4.3% increase.
3. Jobless claims fell 13k w/o/w from 566k to 553k.
4. Personal income rose 21.1% m/o/m, above previous 7.0% decrease.
5. Pending home sales rose 1.9% m/o/m, above previous 11.5% decrease.
6. Consumer confidence came in at 121.7 in April, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. US vaccination rate drops below 3m/day due to vaccine hesitancy.
2. Home mortgage apps fell 5.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase.
3. Durable goods orders rose 0.5% m/o/m, below expectations.
4. Retail inventories fell 1.4% m/o/m, below previous 0.1% increase.
5. FHFA House Price Index rose 0.9%, below previous 1.0% increase.
6. Richmond Fed Mfg Index came in at 17 for April, below expectations.
Thanks, Matt.
Tech Back on Top for April, with Small Caps Right Behind
