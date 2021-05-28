Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 5.28.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 28th, 2021.

Positives:

1. More than half of US adults are fully vaccinated; 292 million doses have been given so far.

2. Corporate profits rose 25.2% y/o/y, above previous increase of 4.1%.

3. Jobless claims fell 44k w/o/w from 450k to 406k.

4. Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 1.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

5. FHFA House Price Index rose 1.4% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. Wholesale inventories rose 0.8% m/o/m

Negatives:

1. GOP kills January 6 investigation, now party of Insurrectionists.

2. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 863k in April, below expectations.

3. Personal Income fell 13.1% m/o/m, below expectations.

4. Durable goods orders fell 1.3% m/o/m, below expectations.

5. Pending home sales index fell 4.4% m/o/m, below expectations.

6. Retail inventories fell 1.6% m/o/m, below the previous decrease of 1.4%.

Thanks, Matt.

Bitcoin Percentage off of all-time highs



Source: YCharts