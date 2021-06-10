10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Many people don’t want to work unless it’s from home There are more remote jobs than ever. That doesn’t mean you’ll get one. (Vox) see also Everyone Is Quitting Their Job and It’s Great Regardless of the exact reason why, people seem to treating the reopening era as moment of professional liberation. (Slate)

• The Dynamics of College Sports Are Changing. So Are the Business Prospects. Some digital opportunities didn’t exist even a few years ago, but now are part of what young athletes will be evaluating as they consider where, or whether, to go to college. (New York Times)

• Bond Anomalies Have Been Around Since Napoleon Smart beta works for fixed-income as well as stocks, a new paper based on more than two centuries of data argues. (Bloomberg)

• The economics of dollar stores A visual explainer of the numbers behind America’s ubiquitous bargain-basement chains: How do dollar stores make money? (The Hustle)

• Idiots, Maniacs & the Complexities of Risk: Risk is a complicated topic. It’s hard to define. It’s impossible to eliminate. And our perception of risk can often have unintended consequences. When things feel safer, we can let our guards down, which actually increases risk in many activities. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Will Bitcoin Supplant Gold as a Store of Value? Gold has fallen off with the rise of Bitcoin. What is the outlook for this traditional asset? (CIO) see also Bitcoin Slumps Toward Another ‘Crypto Winter’ Since 2012, bitcoin has endured 14 selloffs of more than 30%, six of more than 50%, and three of more than 80%, (Wall Street Journal)

• As Stick Shifts Fade Into Obscurity, Collectors See Opportunity Cars with manual transmissions, even late models, are holding their value as the collector market hunts for rarity. (New York Times)

• How Litigation Finance Toppled the Fortunes of a Real Housewives Star An esoteric asset class made its way into reality television when a housewife’s lawyer husband borrowed money he couldn’t pay back. (Institutional Investor)

• Inside the extraordinary effort to save Trump from Covid-19 His illness was more severe than the White House acknowledged at the time. Advisers thought it would alter his response to the pandemic. They were wrong. (Washington Post)

• Passan: How Wander Franco became MLB’s next can’t-miss kid Franco is a switch-hitting, home-run-thumping, smooth-fielding, mad-dashing shortstop. In a recent nine-game stretch, he saw 105 pitches and didn’t once swing and miss. In a league in which the average age is over 21, a teenager is clearly the alpha — like Zion Williamson, only with a bat and glove. Franco brings grown men to hyperbole. (ESPN)