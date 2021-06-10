10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Global Investable Assets Reach Record $250 Trillion Financial wealth rose significantly even amid the pandemic. That means asset managers have new opportunities among the high-net-worth and to bring alternatives like private equity to individuals. (Institutional Investor)

• Is There A Better Way to Invest in Meme Stocks? Ladies and Gentlemen, I am here to report that we have officially entered Act II of the joke as investment meme cycle. The intermission has ended and now it’s AMC (and not Gamestop) that is at center stage. (Of Dollars And Data) see also Is Day Trading a Good Idea? “Why do you want to day trade?” The answer often is, “To make money, obviously.” I ask, “Why do you think you can make money day trading?” There is generally a pause, and then this reply, “I see so many people making money day trading.” (Safal Niveshak)

• Special Report: Will Pension Risk Transfers Someday Control All DB Plans? The trend is mounting for corporate sponsors to shunt liabilities to insurers. But some don’t want to do that, and others can’t. (CIO)

• The Fintech 50 2021 The most innovative fintech companies (Forbes)

• The Shoeshine Indicator is Dead When everybody’s a shoeshine boy, nobody’s a shoeshine boy. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Paid leave is incredibly popular — even with Republicans Democrats, Republicans, and independents overwhelmingly support federal paid leave policies. (Vox)

• Apple’s Walled Garden Is Becoming Harder to Escape The company just unveiled a ton of new features designed to trap you in its confines. (Slate)

• Biden disliked Putin before it was cool For more than 20 years, Joe Biden has questioned Vladimir Putin’s true intentions. Now, the two presidents prepare to meet in a critical summit. (Politico)

• Kevin Durant and (Possibly) the Greatest Basketball Team of All Time The Brooklyn Nets were built to be an unbeatable superteam of eccentric basketball superstars. Will they dominate the N.B.A. playoffs? (New York Times)