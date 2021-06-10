10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train(!) reads:

• Influencers Are Luring Investors Flummoxed by Meme Stonks and Options With the rise of free, fast trading from your phone, demand has surged for information about creating wealth, not just managing it. (Bloomberg)

• How Much Do You Need to Be Financially Independent? When it comes to figuring out how much you will need to be financially independent, we only need to know two things: (1) your annual spending and (2) how many years you need to spend for. Once we know these two things, we can estimate how much you will need to be financially free. (Of Dollars And Data)

• The SPAC Man Method: Inside the Billionaire Rush for Riches As insiders have raced to push businesses into the public’s hands, they’ve employed a range of maneuvers to boost their fortunes. (Bloomberg Wealth)

• How Disney Mismanaged the ‘Star Wars’ Universe And how The Mandalorian can restore the true power of George Lucas’s galaxy (The Atlantic)

• Interview: Marc Andreessen, VC and tech pioneer Combining relentless optimism with the concrete knowledge to back up that optimism — both knowledge of specific details and a broad understanding of various schools of thought — the future holds amazing possibilities, and Marc will tell you exactly what those possibilities are, and why they’re possible. (Noahpinion)

• Homes That Heal Biophilic design, a concept that connects people with nature, blurs the boundaries of indoor and outdoor for a healthier mind and body (Mansion Global)

• Happy to Shun Showrooms, Millennials Storm the Car Market Younger buyers are helping feed a growing field of app- and web-based services. Last year, millennials topped baby boomers for the first time as new-car buyers.(New York Times)

• What It’s Really Like to Be a Wall Street Whistleblower SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower has splashed out nearly a billion dollars in its cash-for-tips program. But it’s not for the faint of heart. (Institutional Investor)

• How China is targeting Big Tech The country’s previously dormant antitrust regulators are fighting for power to discipline the sector (Financial Times)

• The Man Who Controls the Senate: Will Joe Manchin’s search for common ground wreck the Democrats’ agenda? Manchin’s sudden clout, after an unremarkable decade in national politics, has made him the subject of almost ludicrous attention. He is stalked by the political press, his comments are parsed for subtle variations, and he is courted by powerful figures on both the right and the left. (New Yorker)