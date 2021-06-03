Origin of the Species





Welcome to the Big Picture interview. This is the first in a series of interviews with the most insightful and influential money managers, traders, economists and strategists. We will be doing this at least once or twice per month, and already have a stellar line up of guestsin the queue. –The Big Picture Interview: Felix Zulauf, August 2010

With that introduction in 2010, I began an experiment in long-form conversations with people in finance. The goal was to find out more about each person individually than their favorite stock picks or their opinion of when the FOMC might change interest rates. Instead, I wanted to find out who each person was and how they got that way; what they did to develop their unique investment process / approach to business. Who were their mentors? What books were they reading? What advice do they have for people just beginning a career in finance?

I bring this up because this morning I am moderating a panel with Felix Zulauf and Joel Greenblatt (I will share whatever highlights come out of this). I have interviewed each one of them several times, and the experience is always a full-on education.

Anytime I sit down with Felix or Joel is special — but Felix was quite literally the very first person I sat down with when long-form interviews of people in finance were relatively rare. (Ned Davis was next in Spring of 2013).

If you enjoy Masters in Business or find it useful, both you and I have Felix to thank…

