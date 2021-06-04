Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 6.4.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 4th, 2021

Positives:

1. 300 million vaccine doses in USA, >2 billion worldwide.

2. Unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in May from 6.1%.

3. Jobless claims fell 20k w/o/w from 405k to 385k.

4. PMI Manufacturing came in at 62.1 in May, above expectations.

5. ISM Manufacturing came in at 61.2 in May, above expectations.

6. PMI Composite came in at 68.7 in May, above expectations.