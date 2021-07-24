MiB: Brian Deese, NEC Director

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council under President Joe Biden, about the administration’s plans to challenge anti-competitive forces across the economy.

Deese observes that industry consolidation and market concentration costs the average U.S. family about $5,000 per year. President Joe Biden appointed him as Chairman of the President’s Council on Competitiveness. Biden has blamed decades of lax antitrust enforcement, a build-up of excessive regulations, and increasing industry concentration for the rising costs to families.

That annual $5,000 per family is recaptured by bringing more competition back by focusing on:

– Restoring Net Neutrality – Eliminating non-compete agreements required by companies for entry and mid-level employees. – Greater scrutiny on mergers and acquisitions that reduce competition. – Breaking monoply of Residential Real Estate agents to lower Home Sale commissions (US among most expensive in world); – Reducing state occupational licensing requirements for non skilled, non-dangerous jobs. – Allowing states to import prescription drugs from Canada; – Ending the practice of “Pay to Delay” where pharmaceutical companies pay generic manufacturers to not make cheaper generic version of a name-brand drug; – Allow Medicare to use its market position to negotiate for lower drug prices; – Ending exclusive deals with landlord’s that prevent broadband providers from competing in the same building; – “Right to Repair” Allowing Farmers to repair their own tractors, p[eople to fix their own phones and tablets; – Allowing hearing aids to be sold without a prescription (over the counter).

