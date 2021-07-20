Not Day-to-Day, but Decade-to-Decade

July 20, 2021 9:00am by

Investors betting against bonds have been on the losing side for almost 40 years. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Kailey Leinz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

 

Consenus Economic Forecasts Are Usually Wrong

Source: Bloomberg, July 19th, 2021

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under