10 Sunday AM Reads

• An American Kingdom: A new and rapidly growing Christian movement is openly political, wants a nation under God’s authority, and is central to Donald Trump’s GOP (Washington Post)
• Return Scams Jump as Fraudsters Exploit E-commerce Boom Amazon, Walmart and others are targets of ‘item not received’ fraud, which surged during pandemic (Wall Street Journal)
• The struggle to make health apps truly private Why privacy and patient advocates are worried that substance use disorder apps aren’t keeping data private. (Vox)
• How Did the Sacklers Pull This Off? This Is What Billionaire Justice Looks Like Though they are widely reviled for profiting from a public health crisis that has resulted in the death of half a million Americans, they have used their money and influence to play our system like a harp. It is hardly news that our society treats people like Mr. Washington with sledgehammer vengeance and people like the Sacklers with velvet gloves. (New York Times)
• ‘I Alone Can Fix It’ book excerpt: Inside Trump’s Election Day and the birth of the ‘big lie’ At the end of a tumultuous day, the defiant president refused to accept the signs that he was losing the White House contest to Joe Biden. “I won in a landslide and they’re taking it back,” Trump told advisers. (Washington Post)
• Inside the Weird, Thriving World of Fake Vaccine Cards For $200, a scammer will even promise to get your info into an official database. (Slate)
• What the Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute? How the once-distinguished conservative think tank plunged into Trumpism, illiberalism, and lying about the election. (The Bulwark)
• The persecution of Hervis Rogers It is a stark example of how Texas prosecutors and judges can abuse the bail system: There are 60,000 people behind bars in Texas jails. Three out of four have not been convicted of a crime. Instead, they are incarcerated because they cannot afford bail. (Popular Information)
• The Moral Collapse of J. D. Vance: Instead of a truth-teller in his own community, Vance as a candidate has become a contemptible and cringe-inducing clown. (The Atlantic)
• Tucker Carlson’s Manufactured America: The Fox host has a new daytime show, and he’s using it to poison the meaning of patriotism. (The Atlantic) see also How Tucker Carlson became the voice of White grievance (Washington Post)
