10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• China Century Missing In World’s Most-Valued Equity The dearth of Chinese enterprises at the top of the market capitalization rankings is a referendum on the world’s second-largest economy. (Bloomberg)

• Big investors are divesting from fossil fuels – should you? you? (Morningstar) see also Europe Unveils Plan to Shift From Fossil Fuels, Setting Up Potential Trade Spats (New York Times)

• Pandemic Shoppers Are a Nightmare to Service Workers Customers were this awful long before the pandemic. (The Atlantic)

• Beyond crypto I: Gray technologies. A gray technology starts out, often self-consciously, as a revolution and an underdog, an antagonist to an existing industry and regulatory regime. Eventually a new equilibrium emerges that either embraces some of the once discouraged practices, or enables alternative means of producing the newly demonstrated value without the troublesome practices. (Interfluidity)

• The cardboard real estate boom is here The packaging industry is growing—and so are the buildings needed to house it. (Fast Company)

• Feds are seizing cryptocurrency from criminals. Now they have to figure out what to do with it. The US government has hired a cryptocurrency company to store all the bitcoin it’s seizing. (Vox)

• The slow collapse of Amazon’s drone delivery dream Amazon has triggered mass redundancies and transfers as it winds down a huge part of its UK drone delivery business (Wired)

• Yesterday’s Wars Didn’t Prepare the Pentagon for Tomorrow’s China The U.S. military’s long-sought pivot to Asia is slow, uneven, and beset by difficulties. (Businessweek)

• A horseshoe crab’s blood is vital in testing drugs. Critics say using it endangers the ancient creature. Few organisms are as odd, or as old, as the horseshoe crab. That they predate the dinosaurs, a time when everything was large, might explain their oversize, helmet-shaped shells, which can grow as large as 20 inches. Anatomically, they’re more like spiders than crustaceans, and they fluoresce under ultraviolet light. But perhaps their unique feature is how their blood, which is bright blue, coagulates when exposed to harmful bacterial endotoxins, a feature that has kept them alive for about 450 million years. (Washington Post)

• This is the best time all year to see the ringed magnificence of Saturn Saturn takes 29 years to orbit the Sun once. Earth is closer to the Sun and moves much more rapidly, completing an orbit in one year. If Saturn didn’t move then opposition would occur once every Earth year. But Saturn does orbit around the Sun, in the same direction as Earth does, so we have to spend a little bit of extra time catching up to it. (Syfy Wire)