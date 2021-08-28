BBRG: What I Wish I Understood When Starting Out In My Career

What I Wish I Understood When Starting Out In My Career

From learning to “time travel” to good habits, here are 10 pieces of advice for young workers.

Bloomberg, August 28, 2021

My latest piece of philosophy is out, discussing the things I wish I knew earlier in my career. The TL:dr listicle is here, but I suspect that many will find the complete discussion worthwhile:

Wisdom I Wish I Knew 30 Years Ago

1. Build your skillstack

2. Addition by subtraction

3. Assemble a portfolio of people

4. Trusted counsel

5. Failure is growth

6. What are the metrics of success?

7. Learn to time travel

8. Don’t worry about your first few jobs

9. Collaboration

10. Good habits

You can see the full column is here.