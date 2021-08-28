BBRG: What I Wish I Understood When Starting Out In My Career

What I Wish I Understood When Starting Out In My Career
From learning to “time travel” to good habits, here are 10 pieces of advice for young workers.
Bloomberg, August 28, 2021
My latest piece of philosophy is out, discussing the things I wish I knew earlier in my career. The TL:dr listicle is here, but I suspect that many will find the complete discussion worthwhile:
Wisdom I Wish I Knew 30 Years Ago
1. Build your skillstack
2. Addition by subtraction
3. Assemble a portfolio of people
4. Trusted counsel
5. Failure is growth
6. What are the metrics of success?
7. Learn to time travel
8. Don’t worry about your first few jobs
9. Collaboration
10. Good habits
You can see the full column is here.