10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Here Are the U.S. Businesses Requiring Covid Vaccinations To mandate, or not to mandate? That is the question facing corporations right now as they weigh the pros and cons of requiring a Covid-19 vaccine for employees. The answers, so far, are all over the place. (Bloomberg) see also Here’s who loves Biden’s vaccine mandate: The companies that have to enforce it President Joe Biden gave a gift to every major company in America by forcing them to mandate vaccines or stringently test their employees for Covid. Their reaction to the new rule: glee. (CNN)

• ‘Quantitative Easing’ Isn’t Stimulus, and Never Has Been Nearly 13 years since the Fed launched “quantitative easing” (aka “QE”), it is still misunderstood: One major camp believes it is inflation rocket fuel. The other deems it essential for economic growth. But both groups’ fears hinge on a fatal fallacy: presuming QE is stimulus. It isn’t, never has been. (RCM)

• Are Central Bankers Ready for Payments Theater? If the Fed and other banks adopt a CBDC, they will inevitably become involved in disputes about what is and isn’t acceptable economic activity (Coindesk) see also Digital Currencies Pave Way for Deeply Negative Interest Rates If people can’t hoard physical money, it becomes much easier to cut rates far below zero (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Financial Manias Persist We’re on year 12 of bubble predictions. The thing is actual stock market bubbles are relatively rare. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• In defense of the “gentrification building” The new multifamily buildings in your neighborhood actually slow displacement. (Vox) see also Apartments Built on an Assembly Line The pandemic put a general crimp in housing construction, but made a California factory that churns out prefabricated housing extra busy. (New York Times)

• Need a quick stress-reliever? Try one of these surprising science-based strategies. Here are some outside-the-box but science-based strategies that can help us calm down quickly, so we can keep functioning and doing what needs to be done. (Washington Post)

• Fed could help fight climate change: Jay Powell’s in the hot seat for his lack of action on climate change. It might even cost him Fed Chair. Who had that on their Bingo Card? Welcome to 2021. (Stay-At-Home Macro) see also World’s Largest Carbon-Sucking Plant Starts Making Tiny Dent in Emissions Startups Climeworks and Carbfix are working together to store carbon dioxide removed from the air deep underground. (Bloomberg)

• The Trump Suburban Squirm Democratic candidates in this fall’s elections are doing their best to make sure that the former president is still on the ballot. (The Atlantic)

• The 25 Best Fall Trips in the World Leaf peeping in Colorado. Surfing the Azores. Cruising Alaska’s Inside Passage—yes, Alaska, in fall. We scoured the world to find epic adventures and stunning destinations to satisfy your autumn wanderlust, especially this year, when we all have a little cabin fever. (Outside) see also This tool will tell you where to see peak fall foliage across the country (Washington Post)

• Nothing but Sheer Racket On the music and mind of Franz Liszt. (Lapham’s Quarterly)