10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The thorny truth about socially responsible investing Think you’re investing ethically? You might be surprised. It’s good that investors are trying to pay attention to where money flows. What isn’t so good: Plenty of people think they’re investing in ways that match their values when in reality, they aren’t. It’s really easy to slap the ESG label onto an investment product, likely increase fees on it a little bit, and call it a day. (Vox)

• Jane Fraser Has a Plan to Remake Citigroup While Tormenting Rivals The first woman to lead a top U.S. bank is betting on the wealth business, cutting back global branches, and going slow on the return to offices. (Businessweek)

• What’s wrong with America’s consumer-price index? Experts underestimated inflation last year. Now they seem to be overstating it (Economist)

• This Is What It Sounds Like…When Funds Die The fund landscape would be even more humongous were it not for one key factor: the hundreds of funds that die every single year. (Bps and Pieces)

• Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning Developers have run up huge debts. Now home sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs and buyers are balking at high prices. (Wall Street Journal)

• S&P 500: Pay to Play? A new working paper attempts to figure out why some companies make it into the blue-chip stock market index. (Financial Times)

• You’ve decided to quit Facebook. Here’s how to migrate your online life elsewhere. Saying you’re ready to quit is easy. Finding out where to go next is the hard part. (Washington Post)

• Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates Shouldn’t Exist Freedom of religion was never meant to excuse people from obligations that apply to everyone. (Wired)

• A Brief Introduction to Philosophy (Through a Certain Sex Act) For the comedian Jacqueline Novak, the embarrassing and uncomfortable are a gateway to the profound. (New York Times)

• How a team of musicologists and computer scientists completed Beethoven’s unfinished 10th Symphony When Ludwig van Beethoven died in 1827, he had started work on his 10th Symphony but, due to deteriorating health, wasn’t able to make much headway: All he left behind were some musical sketches. His notes teased at some magnificent reward. Now, thanks to the work of a team of music historians, musicologists, composers and computer scientists, Beethoven’s vision will come to life. (The Conversation)