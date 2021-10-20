Where Can Investors Find Yield?

Barry Ritholtz, Bloomberg Opinion Columnist and Ritholtz Wealth Management Founder, says that the S&P 500 is dominated by tech. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Why S&P 500 Is Dominated by Tech

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Bloomberg, October 19th, 2021