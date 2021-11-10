10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• No, the real inflation rate isn’t 15 percent: Jordan Peterson and Jack Dorsey are touting a bogus theory about the inflation rate. (Full Stack Economics) see also A month of inflation does not a crisis make Don’t throw away the best economic opportunity in 20 years for panic and austerity (The Week)

• What’s Both Cool and Hot? Wind and Solar Power Investments, Allocators Say Seeing lush future profits, institutions are diligently investing in these two renewable energy sources. (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Untold Story of Von Dutch Behind the brand that made trucker hats hot in the early 2000s is a messy corporate origin tale, filled with sabotage and greed. (New York Times)

• The Fed Has More Options Than 0% Rates or Recession It’s a scary situation if there’s no middle ground on policy for the world’s most powerful central bank. (Bloomberg)

• SEC Crackdown on DeFi is Imminent Gary Gensler is coming for DeFi, and don’t blame the chicken for giving you fair warning. (Doomberg)

• What supply chain crisis? America’s largest retailer is doing just fine Despite supply chain snarls and rising prices, Americans are still spending heading into the holidays. (CNN) see also Uneasy About the Economy, Americans Are Spending Anyway Retail sales jumped 1.7 percent in October, the third monthly increase, a rise that highlighted the resilience of the U.S. economy. (New York Times)

• Is That Kosher? Rabbis Debate Plant-Based ‘Pork’ Fake cheeseburgers are one thing, but ‘Impossible Pork’ was just too much to stomach for one authority (Wall Street Journal)

• The big questions about Covid-19 booster shots From the why to the who, we still need a lot of answers about booster shots. (Vox)

• How Britney Spears Got Free, and What Comes Next Spears fought for years to end the conservatorship she was under, and finally won. But the legal battles aren’t over. (New Yorker)

• The Strange History of the Worst Sentence in English Literature If you want to start a novel, your options for an opening line are just this side of infinite. But if you want to start a novel badly, any cartoon beagle can tell you that there’s only one choice: “It was a dark and stormy night.” (Mental Floss)