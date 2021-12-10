10 Wednesday AM Reads

Welcome to December (How did THAT happen?) Kick it off with our morning reads:

• Move Over, GE. The Tech Conglomerates Are the New Leaders of Industry. As General Electric and other old-school behemoths break up, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are taking their place as the do-everything companies of the future (Wall Street Journal)

• Inflation Bonds Are Betting on Team Transitory Inflation-protected securities have a story to tell about rising prices, and it isn’t the panicky one that’s circulating in political circles and news reports. (Bloomberg)

• Liability-Driven Investment Strategies Survived the Pandemic, and Then Some: Stocks may be way up, but private plan sponsors still escalate their devotion to de-risking. (CIO)

• College football gone mad. In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and $100 million contracts. (Axios)

• Who is Jack Dorsey? Jack Dorsey casts himself as a Randian hero and the Great Resignation goes all Atlas Shrugged. (Financial Times)

• Could Roads Recharge Electric Cars? The Technology May Be Close. But challenges await, including technical issues, regulatory barriers and many miles of highway. (New York Times)

• Among Social Scientists, a Vigorous Debate Over Loss Aversion A principle that explains decision-making — from investor behavior to insurance markets — isn’t ironclad, experts argue. (Undark)

• Behind Every Hero or Villain, There Is Tech Support: Cutting-edge technology is often used in comics by the able assistants who fall under the trope “the guy in the chair.” But they are not always men and are not always helping the hero. (New York Times)

• Suitcase-Sized Neutrino Detector Hits Pay Dirt At Large Hadron Collider. Particle physics is hardly the stuff of cocktail party chit-chat. And unless you’re attending an international physics colloquium; discussion of neutrinos, their masses, their types, and their origins remain as convoluted to the general public as pre-big bang cosmology. But neutrinos are likely crucial to tracking down the elusive hidden reality of exotic dark matter. And this new detection is a step in that direction. (Forbes)

• It’s Always Sunny With Rob McElhenney The FXX series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is about to become the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. history. Its energetic star and creator wants to know what’s next. (New York Times)