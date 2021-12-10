10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• What Could Possibly Go Wrong? These Are the Biggest Economic Risks for 2022 Economists have struggled to see ahead in the pandemic. They’re upbeat about next year, but could easily get blindsided again (Bloomberg)

• Is a Secret Sale the Best Way to Sell Your House? Off-market deals, in which a house is never listed publicly, are the preferred method for many ultra-high-end or privacy-conscious sellers to go to market, but they may be leaving lots of cash on the table (Wall Street Journal)

• NFTs explained: Why people are spending millions of dollars on JPEGs People are spending millions for a reason, regardless of how weird it seems. (CNET)

• The Age of Financial Misinformation. Because it’s never been easier to spread financial information, but also never been harder to check it.But this is just the tip of the financial misinformation iceberg. Because it isn’t just incorrect information that’s the issue, but misinterpreted information as well. For example, last week I tweeted out this chart from Bloomberg showing how net equity flows this year have eclipsed the combined inflows of the past 19 years. (Of Dollars And Data)

• Q&A: Michael Batnick on Why Ritholtz Wealth Management Is Building a Crypto Index Ritholtz Wealth Management is designing an access point for advisors to make investments in not just Bitcoin, but also alt coins and the metaverse. (Wealth Management)

• The Inflation-Fighting Bill You Don’t Know About An overwhelmingly bipartisan effort would finally crack down on the ocean shipping cartel. To find the root causes, you have to go back to how ocean carriers have used their concentrated power to exploit anyone who wants to send cargo anywhere. As Matt Stoller laid out last month, for most of the 20th century the shipping industry was regulated as a public utility, which of course it is, as getting goods to markets swiftly benefits us all. (American Prospect)

• Corner Stores Are the New Darlings of the Global Tech Industry A billion-dollar effort to turn these unassuming shops into mini–tech hubs is only just beginning. (The Atlantic)

• New Brain Maps Can Predict Behaviors: Rapid advances in large-scale connectomics are beginning to spotlight the importance of individual variations in the neural circuitry. They also highlight the limitations of “wiring diagrams” alone. (Quanta Magazine)

• Unvaccinated Covid Patients Push Hospital Systems Past the Brink There are consequences to a health system locked up by Covid patients. There were still strokes, heart attacks and accidents coming in. The Unvaccinated are not only killing themselves, they are killing these other people also, as they take scarce ER/ICU beds. Hospital around the state are full, and transfers to other hospitals were nearly impossible. (Bloomberg)

• Stephen Curry, Who Broke Basketball, Breaks the NBA’s 3-Point Record Curry became the league’s all-time leader by making his 2,974th career three. Here’s how he shot his way into history. (Wall Street Journal)