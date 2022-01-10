10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• How to Survive When Stocks Behave Badly The stock market’s swings have been startling. Unfortunately, it’s wise to prepare for much worse. (New York Times) see also January has been a nightmare for investors. Here’s what Wall Street is watching. The stock market’s fear gauge has soared nearly 100 percent this year as inflation, rate hikes and other worries spark dizzying swings (Washington Post)

• Crypto collapse erases more than $1 trillion in wealth, forcing a reckoning for everyday investors Some are rethinking their plans; others say they are invested for the long term (Washington Post)

• Venture Capital Becomes a Tech Battleground Between China, U.S. U.S.-trained VCs built China’s tech sector, but now the Communist Party calls its shots (Wall Street Journal)

• Peloton’s big whoops: The pandemic was the best thing that happened to Peloton until it was the worst. (Vox)

• 8 Surprising Lessons a Real Estate Editor Learned Buying Her First House It took us nine months of scouring the market in three states, touring dozens of homes, losing multiple bidding wars, and rescinding another offer on a fixer-upper that would need more work than we could afford to put in, before my partner and I finally closed on our home late last year—a cute, renovated Cape Cod outside of New York City. And, now that my homebuying odyssey is over, I wanted to share what I learned—things that no amount of writing about the housing market could teach. (Realtor.com)

• What Happens When Russian Hackers Come for the Electrical Grid Emergency training at a restricted facility off Long Island has aimed to minimize the potentially catastrophic effects of a cyberattack on U.S. power infrastructure. (Businessweek)

• Food shortages, medical negligence and online dissent: The growing cracks in China’s zero-covid campaign A rising number of people across China are feeling the downsides of keeping covid locked out. (Grid)

• After Million-Mile Journey, James Webb Telescope Reaches Destination The telescope’s safe arrival is a relief to scientists who plan to spend the next 10 or more years using it to study ancient galaxies. (New York Times)

• ‘He’s a villain’: Joe Manchin attracts global anger over climate crisis The West Virginia senator’s name is reviled on the streets of Bangladesh and other countries facing climate disaster as he blocks Biden’s effort to curb planet-heating gases (The Guardian)

• The Fall of Aaron Rodgers: From smart Jeopardy! host and likely regular season MVP to vaccine-denialist playoff loser. (GQ)