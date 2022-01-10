10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Want a 19% Pay Boost? Get a New Job City hiring is bouncing back from Covid, recruiter says Number of jobs available in 2021 now same as in 2019 (Bloomberg) see also As Employers Scramble to Fill Jobs, Workers Relish a Feeling of Power With plenty of companies hiring, workers are quitting their jobs in droves and starting their own ventures. ‘I refuse to accept a position that’s just a position.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Why active managers struggled yet again in 2021 We’re still waiting for the SPIVA data on how active funds fared in 2021. But, once again, performance was disappointing. Conditions were particularly tough for active managers. (Evidence-Based Investor)

• New Car Price Keeps Climbing, with Average Now at Almost $47,100: Reduced supply, increased demand: It all adds up to higher prices for the new-car-buying public. (Car and Driver) see also Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind Luxury sales boom as car makers shift scarce chip and raw materials toward high-margin models (Wall Street Journal)

• How a Flood of Money Swamped Cathie Wood’s ARK: The ARK Innovation ETF posted big returns, and big money followed. Now it’s the latest example of what happens when a fund becomes too large for its own good. (Wall Street Journal)

• After ruining Android messaging, Google says iMessage is too powerful Google failed to compete with iMessage for years. Now it wants Apple to play nice. (Ars Technica) see also iMessage is the glue that keeps me stuck to the iPhone The accidental social network. (The Verge)

• What it’s like to make $100k+ walking dogs: The economics of dog walking can be lucrative — but the profession comes with a myriad of wild encounters. (The Hustle)

• My first impressions of web3 Even strictly on the technological level, though, I haven’t yet managed to become a believer. So given all of the recent attention into what is now being called web3, I decided to explore some of what has been happening in that space more thoroughly to see what I may be missing. (Moxie) but see Web3 is going just great …and is definitely not an enormous grift that’s pouring lighter fluid on our already-smoldering planet. (Web3 is going just great)

• One Thing Covid Can’t Stop: Alcohol Sales: A welcome companion during lockdowns, booze has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. (Businessweek)

• ‘Florida’s Trump’: DeSantis focusing on nonexistent issues as election looms, critics say. Opponents say the governor leans on ‘wokeness’ and culture war issues that are irrelevant to the real needs of Floridians (The Guardian) see also Who Is King of Florida? Tensions Rise Between Trump and a Former Acolyte. A spat over Covid has exposed friction between the former president and a rising G.O.P. governor unwilling to curb his ambitions (New York Times)

• How Ronnie Spector and ‘Be My Baby’ became a pop-culture sound of sex in 1987 Twice in one year, Ronnie Spector’s voice, in perhaps her best-known song, signaled sex, but not just sex: desire, particularly the desires of women. (NPR)