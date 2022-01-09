10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• How does this end? Where the crisis in American democracy might be headed. Americans have long believed our country to be exceptional. That is true today in perhaps the worst possible sense: No other established Western democracy is at such risk of democratic collapse. (Vox)

• How Britain Falls Apart: A road trip through the ancient past and shaky future of the (dis)United Kingdom (The Atlantic)

• Anatomy of a death threat Trump supporters have waged a campaign of intimidation against the state and local officials who administer U.S. elections. This visual analysis explores hundreds of menacing messages – and explains why they’re difficult to counter. (Reuters)

• How Burning Wood Pellets in Europe Is Harming the U.S. South A globe-trotting tale of questionable renewable standards, market-driven forest management, and shaky carbon accounting. (Slate)

• The Radicalization of J.D. Vance As he runs for the Senate, the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author has gone from media darling to establishment pariah. Is his new, fiery, right-wing persona an act? Or is something more interesting going on? (Washington Post)

• The Atlantic’s vital currents could collapse. Scientists are racing to understand the dangers. So far, the efforts to observe the currents directly show they’re weirder and more unpredictable than expected. (MIT Technology Review)

• Why Isn’t the Expanded Child Tax Credit More Popular? The expansion has expired, and a bill to renew it has stalled. Public opinion is favorable but not overwhelmingly so, for several reasons. (New York Times)

• Here’s where election-denying candidates are running to control voting An NPR analysis of 2022 secretary of state races across the country found at least 15 Republican candidates running who question the legitimacy of President Biden’s 2020 win, even though no evidence of widespread fraud has been uncovered about the race over the last 14 months. In fact, claims of any sort of fraud that swung the election have been explicitly refuted in state after state, including those run by Republicans. (NPR)

• ‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed,” says one scientist. “We have no analog for this.” (Rolling Stone)

• These Numbers Tell The Story Of Jan. 6 One Year Into The Prosecution More than 700 people charged, 174 guilty pleas, and 74 sentences. And an unknown number of cases to go. This is where the sprawling legal effort stands one year in. (Buzzfeed)