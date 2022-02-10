10 President’s Day AM Reads

• March 2020: How the Fed Averted Economic Disaster As markets plunged, Jerome Powell and his colleagues vastly expanded the reach of the central bank, with implications that will be felt for years to come. (Wall Street Journal)

• Wall Street Is Buying Starter Homes to Quietly Become America’s Landlord Private equity money is pouring into the Phoenix real estate market, turning first-time homebuyers into renters. (BusinessWeek) see also Investors bought a record share of homes in 2021. See where. An analysis of 40 major metro areas revealed unequal levels of investor activity, with southern cities and Black neighborhoods disproportionately affected. (Washington Post)

• The Mystery of the Declining U.S. Birth Rate The U.S. birth rate has fallen by 20% since 2007. This decline cannot be explained by demographic, economic, or policy changes. (Econofact)

• Corporate pricing is boosting inflation — but we’re still buying Corporations pass more than increased costs on to consumers. (Vox)

• Tesla Now Runs the Most Productive Auto Factory in America Elon Musk’s California plant cranked out more cars than 70 competing facilities in North America. His next factories are even bigger. (Bloomberg)

• Does China think long-term while America thinks short-term? It’s far from clear that Chinese leaders engage in more long-term thinking than American leaders do. There are plenty of examples to show this. (Noahpinion)

• You can now see how many Uber drivers liked (or hated) you Uber drivers have been rating riders for years. A new option in the app lets everyone see how many one-star ratings they’ve received. (Washington Post)

• New data shows Americans more miserable than we’ve been in half a century The latest release from the General Social Survey shows the toll the pandemic has taken on our mental health (The Why Axis)

• Cancer isn’t one disease, it’s 200. Biden’s revised Cancer Moonshot reflects that. The president wants to cut cancer deaths in half within a quarter-century. (Grid)

• In the thriller ‘Severance,’ Adam Scott’s humanity hangs in the (work-life) balance Make no mistake: That lengthy tracking shot near the top of the first episode of Severance, Apple TV+’s darkly funny, hugely imaginative corporate-thriller series, is all about swagger. That slow-burn start is all about Severance (and creator Dan Erickson, and director Ben Stiller) confidently calling its shot, saying: We’re going somewhere, somewhere specific and stylized. We may take our time getting there, but if you hang with us, it’ll be worth it. (NPR)