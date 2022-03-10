10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Has the Gabby Fed Gone Too Far in Its Transparency Push? The central bank’s greater openness these days fuels risky behavior and thwarts flexibility, some say. (Chief Investment Officer)

• House-Flipping Tech Powers a Boom in Single-Family Rentals In Phoenix’s hot housing market, investors are turning to new tools that help them quickly buy, repair and rent out large portfolios of homes. (Bloomberg) see also Your Distracted Co-Worker Is Probably on Zillow Remote work’s most insidious addiction just might be real estate, fueled by bidding wars for houses and dreams of a different life (Wall Street Journal)

• Russia Watchers Seek New Indicators to Gauge Impact of Sanctions Analysts are prospecting for datasets that will give a real-time read on the economy. (Businessweek)

• With ESG on the Rise, Asset Managers Target the Murky Underbelly of Supply Chains Firms like AllianceBernstein and BNY Mellon have joined the fight against modern slavery — but like other ESG initiatives, it’s not easy. (Institutional Investor)

• Inheriting bitcoin is harder than it sounds Your bitcoin can live on, even if you don’t. (Vox)

• How Bloomberg Media beat the pandemic blues with explosive growth Attribute its success to fighting the digital wars on many fronts at once and building a sound guiding strategy and patiently sticking to it. (Poynter)

• Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the true cost of fossil fuels The war has caused an energy shock, demonstrating how geopolitics can change the economics of gas and oil. (Grid)

• How Bones Communicate With the Rest of the Body A new vision of the skeleton as a dynamic organ that sends and receives messages suggests potential therapies for osteoporosis and other problems (Smithsonian Magazine)

• These are Netflix’s Most Popular Shows (According to Netflix) We analyzed eight months of Netflix viewership data to determine what is and isn’t working on the world’s most popular TV network. (Bloomberg)

• NYU Shakes It Off With Taylor Swift Class A two-month course delved into vital questions about her songwriting, her feud with Kanye West and who has her scarf; ‘How does this exist?’ (Wall Street Journal)