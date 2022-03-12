10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish blend coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Thieves in the Night: A Vast Burglary Ring From Chile Has Been Targeting Wealthy U.S. Households Authorities are closing in on a sprawling network of South American bandits who arrive as “tourists,” then plunder the homes of the rich—eluding police on three continents. (Vanity Fair)

• ‘We’re having way better sex than our kids!’ The seventysomethings hitting their kinky, blissed-out peak (The Guardian)

• Peloton Got Trapped in Its Trillion-Dollar Fantasy: Fueled by manic demand during the early days of Covid, the company spent the next two years chasing a dream of fitness dominance. (Businessweek)

• What Makes a Great Opening Line? I say this as a romantic—and as a human who reads and writes fiction. Because the spark of connection can happen on the page in the same way it can in the real world. A great first line can spur intense readerly attraction—provoke a compulsion to know more. Let’s call this: love at first sentence. (Literary Hub)

• Cryptocurrencies: The Power of Memes The idea that cryptocurrencies will disrupt traditional finance is a meme, not a certainty. Cryptocurrencies are innovative, but to be disruptive they will need to overcome several difficult hurdles. Rather than overcome these hurdles, cryptocurrency has morphed into a permanently speculative investment vehicle, for which disruption lives forever in the future. (Research Affiliates)

• How Did This Many Deaths Become Normal? The U.S. is nearing 1 million recorded COVID-19 deaths without the social reckoning that such a tragedy should provoke. Why? (The Atlantic)

• Tax the land One radical idea to solve America’s housing crisis. The big question land value taxes help answer is: How can a government raise funds without distorting choices and possibly leaving people worse off? If you tax income, it provides a disincentive to work. If you tax property, it provides a disincentive to improve the physical buildings on top of the land. Sometimes the tax is intentionally disincentivizing an activity — think carbon taxes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or so-called “sin taxes” on tobacco. But there are also taxes governments want to levy to pay for valuable services without changing behaviors too much (or at all). (Vox)

• Meet the woman who builds the world’s most unique Airbnbs Kristie Wolfe has built off-grid hobbit holes, treehouses, and potato-shaped abodes — often on a shoestring budget. (The Hustle)

• In Search of Troy: It wasn’t just a legend. Archaeologists are getting to the bottom of the city celebrated by Homer nearly 3,000 years ago (Smithsonian)

• ‘What Is a Yute?’: An Oral History of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Thirty years ago this month, the Joe Pesci-Marisa Tomei courtroom comedy arrived in theaters. To celebrate, the cast and crew take us inside the making of a not-quite-instant classic. (Rolling Stone)