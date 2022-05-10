10 Memorial Day Reads

A day to recall those who made the ultimate sacrifice reads:

• A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva: A fierce debate is raging within the U.S. Marine Corps about what comes next. (The Atlantic)

• U.S. Naval Academy Virtual Memorial Hall “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.” (U.S. Naval Academy Virtual Memorial Hall)

• SPACs Are Warning They May Go Bust: More than two dozen companies say they may not survive much longer (Wall Street Journal)

• Where Death Rates Rose the Most During the Pandemic The United States had more deaths above normal levels during the pandemic than most other wealthy countries, according to data released by the World Health Organization this month. U.S. deaths were 15 percent above normal — a number surpassed by only four other large countries in the same income group: Chile, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. (New York Times)

• The Science Is Clear: Gun Control Saves Lives. By enacting simple laws that make guns safer and harder to get, we can prevent killings like the ones in Uvalde and Buffalo (Scientific American) see also US Gun Violence Is Notable Outlier Among Rich Nations: These types of tragedies feel unique to America, where there are more civilian-owned guns than people. In reality, gun violence is a huge issue in many other countries—just none that the US would consider a peer. (Bloomberg)

• 103 Bits of Advice I Wish I Had Known There is no such thing as being “on time.” You are either late or you are early; Always read the plaque next to the monument; Your best job will be one that you were unqualified for because it stretches you. In fact only apply to jobs you are unqualified for. (The Technium)

• Firearms are now the leading cause of death for U.S. children For more than 60 years, the leading cause of death for Americans age 1 to 19 was car crashes. In 2020, firearms took the lead, researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in late April, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. (The Week) see also List of school shootings in the United States (Wikipedia)

• Dolphins can identify their friends by taste, study shows for the first time The marine mammals use several cues, including unique whistles, to form a complex awareness of others in their minds. (National Geographic)

• Volodymyr Zelensky and the Art of the War Story: Video dispatches from the Ukrainian president skillfully dissolve Putin’s delusions. We would all do well to listen (Wired)

• So You Want to Be a Bootlegger: In a 1922 Post article, an ex-bootlegger offers advice for how to break into the business (Saturday Evening Post)