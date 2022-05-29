10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• How Influencers Hype Crypto, Without Disclosing Their Financial Ties Logan Paul, Paul Pierce and other celebrities have promoted risky and obscure digital currencies, sometimes failing to mention their conflicts of interest. (New York Times)

• 5 facts about guns in America. The country could change the catastrophic status quo without infringing on the Second Amendment. Indeed, many such reforms are immensely popular. But a few dozen Republican Senators continue to stand in the way. In the meantime, the death toll mounts. (Popular Information) see also From Sandy Hook to Buffalo: Ten years of failure on gun control Biden has played a central role in the unsuccessful efforts to enact significant firearms legislation amid thousands of mass shootings. (Washington Post)

• Giant container ships are ruining everything: We can blame the Big Boat Era for many of our supply chain headaches (Freight Waves)

• How a French Bank Captured Haiti It helped finance the Eiffel Tower as it drained millions from Haiti.The bank, C.I.C., won’t talk about it, but The Times tracked how much its investors made — and what Haiti lost.(New York Times) see also Invade Haiti,Wall Street Urged.The U.S. Obliged: The long occupation of Haitibegan with a drumbeat from the bank that became Citigroup,decades of diplomatic correspondence and other records show. (New York Times)

• Kushner’s and Mnuchin’s Quick Pivots to Business With the Gulf Weeks before the Trump administration ended, Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin met with future investors on official trips to the Middle East.(New York Times)

• Ukraine destruction: Documenting Russia’s use of illegal weapons Cluster bombs, fléchettes and unguided missiles on residential areas: as prosecutors investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, our reporters reveal the evidence they discovered on the ground. (The Guardian)

• Southern Baptist Leaders Mishandled Sex Abuse Crisis, Report Alleges Executives of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination ignored victims, resisted reforms and were concerned with avoiding ‘potential liability,’ the third-party investigation says. (New York Times)

• The Age of Extinction Is Here — Some of Us Just Don’t Know It Yet: We’re Crossing the Threshold of Survivability — And There’s No Going Back (Eudaimonia) see also The Annihilation of Florida: An Overlooked National Tragedy: An accelerating race to destroy Florida’s wilderness shows what we value and previews our collective future during the climate crisis. (Current Affairs)

• He Was a World-Renowned Cancer Researcher. Now He’s Collecting Unemployment. Behind the fall of David Sabatini, ‘one of the greatest scientists’ of his generation (Common Sense)

• The Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election The objective is not to rescind the 2020 election — that’s constitutionally impossible. Trump’s and the Republicans’ far more ambitious objective is to execute successfully in 2024 the very same plan they failed to execute in 2020 — and overturn the 2024 election if Trump or his anointed successor loses again. (CNN) see also Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down But the other way to look at the texts and emails that were pinging around the highest echelons of power and influence in the weeks after November 2020 is as a warning and road map for what is already being put into place for the next presidential contest. But next time, the lawyers won’t be sweating brown makeup or referencing crackpot theories of Italian election meddling. (Slate)